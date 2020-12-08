FAYC preview: Carlisle United Under-18s v Rovers Under-18s

Just 39 days on from featuring in the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup, Rovers begin their run in the competition once more, starting at Brunton Park against Carlisle United Under-18s this evening.

It was only at the end of October when Mike Sheron's side were at St George's Park, where they lost to eventual winners Manchester City at English football's national football centre in Burton.

Since that encounter, Rovers haven't won in the three games that have followed, so Sheron will be after a response from his youngsters, who will be aiming for another fine run in the competition.

Sheron is expected to be able to call upon Lenni Cirino, who impressed in that semi against City, whilst Jared Harlock is likely to take a place in midfield.

Elsewhere, both George Pratt and Charlie Weston, who were unused substitutes for the Under-23s on Monday night, are expected to play a part in Cumbria later this evening.

Tonight's contest will actually be Rovers' first away tie in the competition in the last two seasons

Rovers defeated Newport County, Charlton Athletic, Preston North End and Arsenal all on home turf to reach the last four of the competition last term.

It was a much improved journey compared to 2018-19, with Gillingham earning a surprise win at Ewood Park in the third round encounter in East Lancashire.

A confident Carlisle have seen off Chester and Bradford City in rounds one and two respectively to reach this stage of the tournament.

The Cumbrians are managed by Eric Kinder, who was with Rovers for eight years across two spells, where he was Under-21s coach and then Head of Academy.

This fixture will be played behind closed doors, but Carlisle will have a free live match streaming service on their official YouTube channel.

Kick-off is at 6pm.