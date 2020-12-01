Exciting times ahead, says Donnelly

Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly discusses the month to come, including a trio of fixtures against sides at the top of the table.

With three games left until the Christmas break, Donnelly is keen to finish the year on a high, but knows it will be a tough task against some high quality opposition.

Rovers travel to face leaders Durham this Sunday, ahead of another away trip to third place Sheffield United and end 2020 by welcoming Leicester City - currently in second - to Bamber Bridge.

However, Rovers are on their own good run of form, moving the team up to fifth position in the FA Women’s Championship standings and Donnelly believes they should fear no one.

“Whilst they are hard fixtures, none of those games are out of our reach,” she commented.

“It’s just down to us on how we apply ourselves and if we’ve listened at training and if we’ve implemented our plan for each game.

“And of course if we can keep ourselves fit as well, COVID allowing and just general fitness, to ensure that we can field what we consider to be our strongest 11.

“So it’s all to play for and it’s exciting times for us right now. I keep saying it, there is a real positive vibe in the camp.

“And that always comes when you are winning, for the majority, obviously there are frustrated players as well.

“But it’s for them to scrap out and try to cement places into the squad or the starting 11 and it’s for those that have done so well over the last few games to really firm their places up.

“It’s healthy competition and it’s good to see.”

After the final international break of the year, Donnelly believes the squad are ready to take on the challenges head on, though all immediate focus in on the next game, against Durham, which will be available watch live on Sunday (12pm kick-off).

“We welcomed the break, although we played a friendly, which was a really good opportunity to afford everyone in the squad some playing time,” the Rovers boss added.

“As well as a lessened training schedule just to allow the players to re-charge and have a life outside of football.

“But we’ve a really hard schedule leading into the last three games before Christmas, so that’s something that we’ve got to be really mindful of as well.

“We just have to play one game at a time, we’re not getting ahead of ourselves. I won’t allow that and the camp won’t allow that either, so we’ll focus one game at a time.”