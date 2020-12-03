Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

EFL AND PREMIER LEAGUE STATEMENT: RESCUE PACKAGE AGREED

The EFL and the Premier League have today concluded negotiations on a rescue package and distress fund to address the immediate financial challenges faced by EFL Clubs

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

The EFL and the Premier League have today concluded negotiations on a rescue package and distress fund to address the immediate financial challenges faced by EFL Clubs arising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A fund of £50m in the form of a grant and monitored grant payments has been agreed for League One and Two Clubs while the Premier League will provide a further financial commitment to assist the EFL in securing a £200m loan facility that Championship Clubs will be able to utilise interest free.

Premier League Clubs have given their final approval to the agreement at today’s shareholder meeting and this followed earlier approval of the deal by the EFL Board, acting on behalf of its membership.

EFL Chair, Rick Parry, said:

“Our over-arching aim throughout this process has been to ensure that all EFL Clubs survive the financial impact of the pandemic. I am pleased that we have now reached a resolution on behalf of our Clubs and as we have maintained throughout this will provide much needed support and clarity following months of uncertainty.

“I would like to thank Richard Masters and Gary Hoffman for their efforts on behalf of the Premier League, and of course their shareholders, for making this welcome, tangible commitment to the professional game at a time when it has needed it most.”

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “The Premier League is a huge a supporter of the football pyramid and is well aware of the important role clubs play in their communities. Our commitment is that no EFL club need go out of business due to COVID-19.

“All football clubs continue to suffer significant financial losses as a result of the pandemic, but Premier League Shareholders today unanimously agreed to provide additional funding and support for EFL clubs in real financial distress.

“We are very pleased to have reached this agreement and we stand together with the EFL in our commitment to protect all clubs in these unprecedented times.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Fully signed Rovers shirt needs to be won this matchday!

21 November 2020

The season of giving has come early Rovers fans - courtesy of Sky Bet EFL Rewards

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: FIVE SUBSTITUTES

18 November 2020

Following consultation with clubs, the EFL Board has agreed to increase the permitted number of substitutes to five in all Sky Bet EFL fixtures taking place from 12pm on Friday 20th November for the...

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: RESCUE PACKAGE

12 November 2020

EFL clubs have today met by division and separately engaged in overwhelmingly positive discussions in respect of the proposed short-term rescue package currently being discussed between the EFL and...

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

1 November 2020

The EFL notes the difficult decision taken by the Government in respect of the implementation of a ‘national lockdown’ in England from Thursday 5th November 2020 in response to the rising cases of...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Let's work together to be together again

Just now

Adam Armstrong's late winner was a memorable moment for Rovers on Wednesday evening, with the diminutive hitman's strike earning all three points for Tony Mowbray's men against Millwall.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Brentford v Rovers

1 Hour ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Injury update: Ben Brereton

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says Rovers will be forced to play the waiting game for a full diagnosis on Ben Brereton's knee injury.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 2-1 Millwall

4 Hours ago

Read full article

View more