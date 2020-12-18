Edwards: We’ve shown big character

Maria Edwards says Rovers are demonstrating that they can mix it with the best, ahead of facing Leicester City at Bamber Bridge on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Following back-to-back away draws against Durham and Sheffield United, the Blues have extended their unbeaten run to six games, heading into the final game of 2020.

The winger, who netted in the 3-3 draw with Sheffield United last weekend, was happy to get on the scoresheet, but is more concerned about the end result.

“Of course it’s great to score my first goal for this Club, but I think most importantly it’s a team effort,” Edwards commented.

“The girls have put everything into every single game. We’ve come across as the underdogs and we’ve come away with the results.

“I think massive credit goes to the girls, they all work hard and have shown big character. It’s good to get points against arguably the best teams in the league.

“I think the team is doing great. We could have easily nicked both games and the results didn’t really come our way, but it’s still good to obviously get a point out of the games.

“It’s been a very good start, I’m really proud of the girls. They put in everything and it’s pleasing to see the results coming across.”

The 17-year-old has started seven of her nine games so far this campaign and is enjoying life at Rovers, following a loan move from Manchester United.

“It’s been great,” she continued. “Obviously I’m starting, which is really good and I’m contributing to the team’s success, which is also really positive.

“The first goal, it’s been quite a long time coming, but hopefully it’s going to give me confidence and there are many more to come.

“It’s important we’re keeping clean sheets, but it’s also important that we’re scoring goals and if I can contribute to the team with goals and assists then that would be really good.”

The England Under-18 international expects a tough game when the league leaders visit Bamber Bridge, but knows Rovers can take heart from recent performances.

Edwards added: “Of course they are a big opposition, they’re a good team, so it’s going to be a tough game.

“But if we give it everything like we have done in the previous games, I think we can do really well and try and get something out of the game.

“If we go into that game and show big character, why not?”