Downing: Let's build on Millers victory

Stewart Downing has challenged his Rovers team-mates to target a winning run following the midweek late show against Rotherham United.

The 36-year-old emerged off the bench to have an impact as Rovers returned to winning ways over Paul Warne's Millers on Wednesday night thanks to Adam Armstrong's last-gasp strike.

That vital three points lifted Tony Mowbray's charges to within four points of the top six ahead of this weekend's clash with Stoke City.

Back-to-back victories will ensure Rovers leapfrog the Potters, who sit two points and three places above Mowbray's men in the Sky Bet Championship table.

“Teams that get promoted go on those six, seven, eight-game runs, and that’s what the manager has stressed to the team," Downing revealed to iFollow Rovers ahead of the contest.

“That’s what jumps you up the league, not winning two, losing two and drawing two.

“If you do that then you’ll always be there or there abouts, but the aim for us, the challenge for us, is to put a good run together.

“If we can do it in the right way and do it how we want to do it then great, but sometimes it’s not going to be pretty.

“You have to find different ways to win games and the squad will play a big part in that," he added enthusiastically.

“It’s important not to forget that we’ve been ravaged with injuries and have some big players to return.

“They’ll be good problems to have for the manager to pick the team.”