Douglas aiming to improve his rhythm

Barry Douglas says Rovers haven't seen the best of him yet, but the Scot admits he's feeling sharper with every game.

In what's been a stop-start beginning to his Rovers career, the on loan Leeds United left back could be set for his best run in the side since arriving should he start against Rotherham United this evening.

Isolation and niggling injury issues have seen the 31-year-old only earn three successive starts since making the loan switch to East Lancashire.

But having featured against Brentford, Bristol City and Norwich City, a place in the XI will continue to provide a boost to Douglas' sharpness.

“You can only get that rhythm in your legs by playing games, but the little knocks I’ve had since being at Rovers has been the story for me for the last couple of seasons," he told iFollow Rovers in typically honest fashion.

“I’ve played three on the bounce now though and my body just needs to get used to the intensity of this league again, the demands of the division.

“I’m not a 17-year-old like Harvey who can run on fresh air, but I’m enjoying it and I’m playing with a smile on my face because I’m back doing something I love.

“I feel the next chapter of this season will prove to be an exciting one for everyone involved.”

Rovers will be aiming to return to winning ways when Paul Warne's Millers make the trip west, and Douglas knows just how tricky the Yorkshiremen will be to navigate past.

“It’s going to be a tough game, we have no false illusions," he added.

“Hard work is a given for Rotherham, but it’s about us being confident and being brave on the ball.

“If we do that then we’re all confident of getting something from the game."