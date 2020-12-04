Donnelly wins LMA Manager of the Month prize

Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly has been awarded the LMA Manager of the Month award for November, following an unbeaten run in the FA Women’s Championship.

Donnelly’s side took seven points from a possible nine in the month of November, without conceding a single goal, moving the team up to fifth position in the second tier standings.

A stunning 3-0 home victory over London Bees – Rovers’ biggest ever Championship win – was followed up by a hard fought goalless draw against Liverpool at Bamber Bridge.

The Blues then travelled to Coventry United and came away with all three points to extend the four-game unbeaten run, which includes October’s victory over London City Lionesses.

The 1-0 scoreline at Coventry also maintained Rovers’ clean sheet record, which now stretches to four matches.

Donnelly commented: “I am incredibly proud to accept this award on behalf of the team here at Blackburn Rovers.

“Our recent run of form comes from nothing other than hard work and dedication and I am thrilled to have received this accolade.”

A panel consisting of Marieanne Spacey-Cale MBE (LMA Member and Southampton FC Head of Girls and Women’s Football/Head Coach), Jen O’Neill (Editor of She Kicks - women's football magazine) and Alan Curbishley (LMA Board Member and LMA Manager of the Year 1999/2000) awarded the prize.

Rovers are next in action on Sunday, facing Durham at Maiden Castle (12pm kick-off). You can watch live coverage of the fixture via Durham’s Facebook stream.