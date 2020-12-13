Donnelly previews Blades clash

Gemma Donnelly believes Sunday’s trip to face Sheffield United will be another stern test of Rovers’ credentials at this level.

The visitors would go level on points with fourth-placed United should they win at Technique Stadium (2pm kick-off) and Donnelly says that demonstrates how far the team have come since their first campaign in the Championship.

“I know we are as good as any of those teams at the top of the table and we’ve shown that in our recent results,” the Rovers boss said ahead of the game.

“Those players that we’ve kept on from the previous season know how difficult a journey it’s been and know how tough it was last season.

“Where we are at this stage, it’s a stark difference to that. I’m just so pleased for the team to be honest, because they’ve worked so hard.”

Rovers are unbeaten in five league games, while Sheffield have lost two of their last three, although Donnelly believes the form table can go right out of the window, as previous results have shown.

She continued: “There’s no easy games in this league and we can see that from when we dropped points early doors to Charlton, who are sitting at the bottom of the table.

“You can’t turn up to any game with an expectation to take points from teams and Sheffield have been our nemesis.

“They are a team we failed to take any points from last season, including in the Conti Cup. We’ve had some really good encounters with them but the results wouldn’t suggest that.

“In two games we had a player sent off and had we not, I’m convinced it would have been a much fairer contest.

“And then the other league game finished 3-2 at Bamber Bridge, which was a bit of a nail biter, but all the games were highly competitive.

“If we can keep 11 on the pitch on Sunday, which is the plan, and given the form that we are in, I want to put up a really good fight and offer tough competition to Sheffield.

“I would love it to be a really easy game and we just pick up three points, but obviously it’s not going to be that and it could be another real nail biter.”

You can watch the game live and for free on The FA Player (2pm kick-off).