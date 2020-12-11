Donnelly highlights team contribution after award nominations

Two Rovers players may have been nominated for the FA Women’s Championship Player of the Month, but manager Gemma Donnelly was keen to highlight the work of the whole squad.

Goalkeeper Alex Brooks and forward Elise Hughes are up for the monthly prize after Rovers remained unbeaten during November, with Brooks keeping three clean sheets and Hughes scoring three league goals.

“Massive congratulations to them,” Donnelly commented. “They have been highlighted as a forward who has scored goals and a keeper who has kept them out.

“It’s unbelievable and I must applaud their efforts, but they are two of a big squad and while they are gaining well earned recognition, that could have gone to any of the players.

“For them to get a reward so far this season is extremely pleasing and for the staff as well, because they all work relentlessly to ensure that we try and do things the best way we know how.

“To see that taking shape this season is enormously rewarding.”

Donnelly spoke about the form of goalkeeper Alex Brooks who re-joined the Club in the summer and has since become an integral part of Rovers’ recent success.

She is yet to concede a league goal in Rovers colours, including five consecutive shutouts this term.

“I think it would be a fantastic achievement for Alex (Brooks to win), because what a journey she’s had,” the Rovers boss said of her shot-stopper.

“She’s come in as a second ‘keeper to Fran (Bentley), she’s taken the starting spot when Fran got injured and since that time, she’s kept clean sheets and we’ve won or drawn every game.

“It’s brutal on Fran because she’s doing incredibly well herself, but what a joyous story for Alex and us because her record to date is nine league appearances, nine clean sheets, which is just ridiculous.

“I don’t think goalkeepers don’t get the recognition they are deserved of sometimes. People are quick to pull them up on their mistakes, but not often do they get highlighted for their good work.

“It’s huge credit to Alex because I think she’s done a fantastic job and whilst it’s super harsh on Fran, Alex has done what she has been asked to do so well done to her and Elise.”