Dack can make the difference

Tony Mowbray was boosted by Bradley Dack's return to action against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

After 368 days away from the first team picture following his knee injury against Wigan Athletic, Dack was back to appear for the final 30 minutes against the Owls.

It turned into another afternoon of frustration for Mowbray and Rovers, who also had Ben Brereton returning from injury in the encounter.

But Dack's comeback in particular has arrived at the right time, and the boss knows that the talisman will have the key to unlock the tight games as the season progresses.

“We spoke and we felt he was ready," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when discussing the playmaker's return to action.

“He can’t play 90 minutes, he has to play bits and pieces, but we’ll see where we get to with him over time.

“His numbers are good in training, but he brings imagination to the team, which is something you have to have if you want to go to the very top.

“That bit of guile, that bit of imagination, that ability to go off script really, that’s what Dack’s all about.

“He can make the difference for us as this season moves forward."