Club News

Chapman makes Shrews switch

Rovers winger joins the League One side on loan until the end of the 2020-21 season

7 Hours ago

Harry Chapman has today agreed to join League One side Shrewsbury Town on loan until the end of the season.

The Rovers winger will remain at New Meadow until May 31st and has been given permission to play for the Shrews in their FA Cup third round tie against Southampton.

The 23-year-old has found first team opportunities limited this term, making just five substitute appearances in the Championship for Tony Mowbray’s side.

He has started five league games for Rovers Under-23s, who sit second in the Premier League 2 Division 1 table at the midway point in the season, and scored twice in their 5-3 victory away to Derby County last time out.


