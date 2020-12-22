Skip to site footer
Butterworth buzzing to be back!

Having been out of action for a year, Dan Butterworth was back in the first team picture at the weekend

1 Hour ago

It's certainly been a long road back from a troublesome back injury for Rovers youngster Dan Butterworth.

Having made his Championship debut for the club against Bolton Wanderers in April 2019, the 2019-20 campaign should have been one to remember for Butterworth.

But it's a season that the talented attacker will recollect on for all the wrong reasons.

The 21-year-old missed the majority of the term through numerous back injuries, the first of which occured in December 2019.

He returned for Billy Barr's Under-23s against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, and the youngster emerged off the bench in Saturday's first team encounter at Stoke City.

“I was buzzing to get back out there, but I didn’t think I’d be back in the first team squad this early," he admitted to iFollow Rovers at the bet365 Stadium.

“I’d played a couple of games for the Under-23s, so was a little surprised to be back in the first team picture so soon.

“I think it shows the trust that the gaffer has in me, but it was a good experience for me to be back involved.

“I want more minutes, I want to get in the squads every week, get some goals and to help the team to get into the top six.

“I feel ready, I feel I can play in our team, it’s just about keeping my head down and continuing to work hard.”

Reflecting on his year out of action, Butterworth admits he's found his injury setbacks tough to take.

But now he's fit and available again, he'll be hopeful that he's here to stay in the first team picture.

“It’s been a tough 12 months for me, something I’ve never experienced before, but I got my head down, got on with it and got through it," he added.

“Before I got injured I was in and around the team. I was gutted with the injury, especially at the start of my rehabilitation.

“I’ve had to keep my head and the gaffer kept in touch throughout to help get me through it."


