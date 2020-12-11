Skip to site footer
Brooks wins November Player of the Month prize!

Alex Brooks was recognised for a series of outstanding performances between the sticks

1 Hour ago

Rovers goalkeeper Alex Brooks has been named FA Women’s Championship Player of the Month for November.

The shot-stopper kept three clean sheets out of three, helping Rovers to remain unbeaten in the league throughout the month, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

Wins over London Bees and Coventry United were complimented by a draw with Liverpool, during which Brooks pulled off two one-on-one saves to keep the visitors at bay.

Those results came after an impressive victory versus London City Lionesses and the form has continued into December, as the Blues took a point from last weekend’s trip to then league leaders Durham.

The 25-year-old is currently on a run of five consecutive shutouts in the league and is yet to concede a single league goal across her two spells with the Club, a run that now stretches to nine games.

Rovers forward Elise Hughes was also nominated for the award, finishing second to Brooks in the Twitter poll vote.

To decide the overall winner, a judging panel of four writers from editorial agency Sportsbeat ranked the nominations in order of their performances, accounting for 80% of the overall decision, with the public vote also contributing 20%.

It follows on from manager Gemma Donnelly winning the LMA Manager of the Month award for November.

Congratulations, Alex!


