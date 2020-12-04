Brereton injury not as bad as first feared

Ben Brereton has been ruled out of the trip to Brentford this weekend, but Scott Wharton and Barry Douglas could return to the matchday squad.

The frontman, who has impressed so far this season, was forced off with a concering-looking knee injury in the win over Millwall on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old went for a scan on Thursday, with results suggesting that there is no major issue with the forward.

But Mowbray will allow Brereton to rest up, giving the young striker the time to get back to peak fitness.

And whilst he'll be out of action on Saturday, there is better news on Wharton, Douglas, Lewis Travis and Bradley Dack.

“Ben’s had a scan after his injury and we’re waiting on the next step, whether that’s a minor operation or if he needs a little bit of rest," Mowbray reported to iFollow Rovers.

“He won’t be available for the next couple of games I would suggest, but what we do know is that the setback isn’t as bad as it could have been.

“The scan shows no major damage so we’ll wait and see what the specialist says over the next day or so.

“He’s been very good this year and has matured as a human being. We’ve been delighted for him.

“Scotty Wharton has been back on the grass today, [Lewis] Travis is out there running again and that’s great to see.

“Bradley Dack is back out there but not quite ready yet.

“Barry Douglas we’ll make a decision on, he was back out on the grass today," he added.

"We need to strike a balance of winning games and not having to rush players back.

“We will make some subtle changes to the team that will cause Brentford some problems."