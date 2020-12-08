Skip to site footer
Boss ready to make a decision on Del

The defender hasn't featured since being forced off with an injury against Middlesbrough at the start of November

1 Hour ago

Derrick Williams could make his first outing in a month when Rovers head to Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old hasn't featured since hobbling off in the second half of the 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough at Ewood Park back in early November.

The Irishman returned to training recently and could get a return against his former club on Wednesday evening at Ashton Gate.

Williams appeared 131 times for the Robins during his three years in Bristol before making the switch to Rovers in the summer of 2016.

And he could be in line for a starting berth back on his old stomping ground, with Tony Mowbray facing a defensive headache when he comes up against Dean Holden's play-off chasers.

An appeal has been submitted following Darragh Lenihan's dismissal at Brentford at the weekend, but Scott Wharton will be out long-term with an Achilles injury.

“Derrick’s getting there now, he’s been on the grass for a couple of days," Mowbray revealed to iFollow Rovers when discussing whether or not the centre back would feature.

“Derrick’s been a bit stop-start for us for a while now with his thigh problems and calf problems.

“We’ll wait and see with him, but he’s trained with us the last few days and has looked fine.

“I’ll have a chat with him and we’ll make a decision on what our thoughts are with Derrick.

“I’m not saying he can play, he’s missed four or six weeks and it’s quite dangerous to put a player in.

“He’s not done very much. It’s dangerous to put him in a game and expect him to hit the ground running, with the injury danger also quite high if you do that.

“If needed then we might have to do that, it’s something I’ll speak to Derrick about.”


