Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Boss hopeful of having quartet in contention

Four injury doubts could be available to feature when Millwall make the long trip to Ewood Park on Wednesday night

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray is optimistic that four members of the Rovers squad will make Wednesday night's match against Millwall just in time.

Both Barry Douglas and Scott Wharton started the weekend win over Barnsley at Ewood Park, but were forced off through injury in the 2-1 victory over the Tykes.

The duo's absence may have meant a defensive reshuffle for the boss for the visit of Gary Rowett's Lions, but he's optimistic that the pair will be fit and available to feature against the Londoners.

Out of the two, Wharton's clash of heads at the weekend may mean the Blackburn-born centre back looks the most likely to sit out the midweek clash.

But, if that does happen, Daniel Ayala is also closing in on his return to action after over a month out due to a groin injury picked up at Watford in October.

“I think we’re still waiting on the assessment for Scott and Barry," Mowbray revealed to iFollow Rovers ahead of tomorrow night's clash.

“With Barry, it’s not a bad one at all, he’s had the scan and it’s the lowest grade of injury.

“Scotty Wharton, it’s a head injury and we’ll make a decision on whether he’s ready to go.

“He looks fine to me, he seems normal when you see him around the building, and yet those decisions are made by the doctor.

“Daniel Ayala has trained over the last few days, so that’s good news for us.

“Jacob [Davenport] missed the weekend with a dead leg and we welcomed him back to training on Monday," Mowbray reported.

“The two who came off on Saturday I know aren’t serious, so we’ll wait and see whether they can come back into the fold.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Injury update: Scott Wharton and Barry Douglas

29 November 2020

Tony Mowbray is optimistic that Scott Wharton and Barry Douglas will be fine to feature against Millwall next week after the defensive duo were forced off with injury issues in the victory over...

Read full article

Club News

No way through

25 November 2020

Rovers are out in front as the division's top goalscorers, but it may have gone unnoticed that Tony Mowbray's men now have six clean sheets in their 13 league outings so far this campaign.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray irritated by player unavailability

4 November 2020

The injury list continues to grow for Tony Mowbray and Rovers, and the boss admits he's tearing his hair out with a number of big names on the sidelines.

Read full article

Club News

Boss beaming with Rovers' late business

17 October 2020

Four quality deadline day additions left Tony Mowbray grinning like a Cheshire cat when he reflected on an excellent end to the transfer window.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

The Weekly £1k Giveaway

1 Hour ago

Ahh, December.

Read full article

Club News

“He brings a steadiness and a calmness to the team"

1 Hour ago

Thomas Kaminski already has five clean sheets from his 11 league outings so far in his Rovers career, and Tony Mowbray has been thrilled with how the stopper has settled into life in East Lancashire.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers learn Emirates FA Cup fate

18 Hours ago

Rovers have been drawn at home to Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Six is the magic number!

20 Hours ago

Rovers will be ball number six in the third round draw of the Emirates FA Cup, which takes place this evening.

Read full article

View more