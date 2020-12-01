Boss hopeful of having quartet in contention

Tony Mowbray is optimistic that four members of the Rovers squad will make Wednesday night's match against Millwall just in time.

Both Barry Douglas and Scott Wharton started the weekend win over Barnsley at Ewood Park, but were forced off through injury in the 2-1 victory over the Tykes.

The duo's absence may have meant a defensive reshuffle for the boss for the visit of Gary Rowett's Lions, but he's optimistic that the pair will be fit and available to feature against the Londoners.

Out of the two, Wharton's clash of heads at the weekend may mean the Blackburn-born centre back looks the most likely to sit out the midweek clash.

But, if that does happen, Daniel Ayala is also closing in on his return to action after over a month out due to a groin injury picked up at Watford in October.

“I think we’re still waiting on the assessment for Scott and Barry," Mowbray revealed to iFollow Rovers ahead of tomorrow night's clash.

“With Barry, it’s not a bad one at all, he’s had the scan and it’s the lowest grade of injury.

“Scotty Wharton, it’s a head injury and we’ll make a decision on whether he’s ready to go.

“He looks fine to me, he seems normal when you see him around the building, and yet those decisions are made by the doctor.

“Daniel Ayala has trained over the last few days, so that’s good news for us.

“Jacob [Davenport] missed the weekend with a dead leg and we welcomed him back to training on Monday," Mowbray reported.

“The two who came off on Saturday I know aren’t serious, so we’ll wait and see whether they can come back into the fold.”