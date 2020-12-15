Boss doubts Trybull involvement

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Tom Trybull is likely to miss tomorrow night's encounter against Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

The German schemer was an unused substitute in the defeat to Bristol City a week ago, whilst he was ineligible to feature against parent club Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old was set for a return to the squad for Wednesday's home contest against Paul Warne's Rotherham, but Mowbray expects the midfield man to miss out.

But there's no long-term concern for the on loan midfielder, who has appeared 10 times for Rovers so far since arriving from the Canaries.

“I’m not sure Tom’s going to make it to be honest," the boss reported to iFollow Rovers.

“Tom’s been under the weather a little bit and hasn’t trained for the last few days.

“We’ll wait and see if he’s healthy, but we’ll see whether he makes the starting team or the squad come Wednesday night.”