Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Boss boosted by Lenihan return

Having sat out the midweek trip to Bristol City, the skipper is back in contention following his one-match suspension

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Darragh Lenihan has provided another option for Tony Mowbray for this weekend's home encounter against table-topping Norwich City.

The 26-year-old is back in contention to feature again after a one-game suspension saw him sit out the midweek clash against Bristol City at Ashton Gate following his sending off at Brentford.

The break will see the Republic of Ireland centre back fully refreshed and ready to go, with Daniel Ayala and Derrick Williams likely to battle it out to partner Lenihan in the backline on Saturday.

“He’s captain, he’s the leader of the team and is a big voice in our dressing room," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when discussing Lenihan's influence on the squad.

“It’s important that you have your best players available and Lenihan’s a big player for us.

“I don’t think we’ll have any others available, but there are one or two that are getting back on the road and training with us today."

And although Lenihan will be the only addition to the squad this weekend, Mowbray remains optimistic that it won't be too much longer until more first team players become available for selection.

“We’re waiting for the days to roll by and we’re hopeful that in the next couple of weeks we’ll have [Bradley] Dack, [Ben] Brereton, [Lewis] Travis all back training with the group on a full time basis.

“Elliott Bennett might be a week further back from those players, but he’s out of his boot now and is back bouncing around the group.

“He’s a lively character who you hear before you see, he’s in a good mood and isn’t far away now.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Rovers appeal Lenihan red card

8 December 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Rovers have appealed the red card brandished to Darragh Lenihan at Brentford on Saturday.

Read full article

Club News

No way through

25 November 2020

Rovers are out in front as the division's top goalscorers, but it may have gone unnoticed that Tony Mowbray's men now have six clean sheets in their 13 league outings so far this campaign.

Read full article

Club News

We'll have to be on song against the Swans

30 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray thrilled with excellent victory

7 November 2020

Tony Mowbray was a happy man after seeing his side return to winning ways with a superb display against in form Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Rovers pair nominated for PFA prize

3 Hours ago

Rovers' attacking pair of Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton have both been nominated for the November PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Norwich City

4 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tomorrow's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Norwich City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Happy Christmas Jumper Day!

5 Hours ago

Ben Brereton and Tyrhys Dolan have one to keep themselves toasty this winter, and you could look the part too!

Read full article

Club News

We didn't have our usual spark

15 Hours ago

Read full article

View more