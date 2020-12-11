Boss boosted by Lenihan return

Darragh Lenihan has provided another option for Tony Mowbray for this weekend's home encounter against table-topping Norwich City.

The 26-year-old is back in contention to feature again after a one-game suspension saw him sit out the midweek clash against Bristol City at Ashton Gate following his sending off at Brentford.

The break will see the Republic of Ireland centre back fully refreshed and ready to go, with Daniel Ayala and Derrick Williams likely to battle it out to partner Lenihan in the backline on Saturday.

“He’s captain, he’s the leader of the team and is a big voice in our dressing room," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when discussing Lenihan's influence on the squad.

“It’s important that you have your best players available and Lenihan’s a big player for us.

“I don’t think we’ll have any others available, but there are one or two that are getting back on the road and training with us today."

And although Lenihan will be the only addition to the squad this weekend, Mowbray remains optimistic that it won't be too much longer until more first team players become available for selection.

“We’re waiting for the days to roll by and we’re hopeful that in the next couple of weeks we’ll have [Bradley] Dack, [Ben] Brereton, [Lewis] Travis all back training with the group on a full time basis.

“Elliott Bennett might be a week further back from those players, but he’s out of his boot now and is back bouncing around the group.

“He’s a lively character who you hear before you see, he’s in a good mood and isn’t far away now.”