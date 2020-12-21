Billy eager to end the year on a high

With one game of 2020 remaining, Billy Barr is hoping his side can sign off the year in style at Derby County this evening.

Barr's Under-23s have made good progress as 2020 has gone on, and come into this evening's game knowing that a win will secure them second place in the table.

Rovers have added consistency to their game so far in 2020-21, and Barr's hopeful that the fine form can continue into 2021.

“It would be nice," he admitted when asked about ending the year on a high.

"We’ll be looking to maintain our possession stats.

“That’s one of the things we’ve been better at this year and maybe that’s one of the reasons why we’ve only lost two of 10 games this season.

“In general, we’ve had more possession than the opposition in every game and I think that’s the biggest single indicator from last season, where we were generally without the ball in most games.

“The Derby game is one game, it’s not going to make or break our season, but it would be nice to finish the year on a positive note and we could potentially have some first team players dropping down.”

Kick-off is at 7pm at the Loughborough University Stadium.