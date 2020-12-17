Skip to site footer
Better late than never!

Adam Armstrong couldn't have timed his winning strike against Rotherham United much better!

If you're ever going to net a winning goal, it's always best to time it just right to ensure the opposition don't have the chance to find an even later leveller at the other end.

And Rovers hitman Adam Armstrong did just that to take his tally to 15 league goals for the season and return his club to winning ways just in the nick of time.

We were into the eighth minute of additional time when Armstrong popped up to slam home from close range against the Rotherham United after Daniel Ayala kept Stewart Downing's high ball alive.

And although it wasn't a vintage performance from Rovers, who equalised through Harvey Elliott with 10 minutes remaining, Armstrong was just relieved that Tony Mowbray's men got the job done - just!

“It was one of those games that we just have to move on from as we knew we weren’t great," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the last-gasp 2-1 victory.

“We knew that they would be very direct and difficult, so the three points are massive.

“It was literally the last kick of the game so it’s a goal that means a lot both to me and the team.

“It’s more instinct than anything, just to be in the right place to finish things off.

“Sometimes it doesn’t land near you, but tonight it fell perfectly for me.

“We need to move on, we can’t dwell on the performance because it’s a quick turnaround in games.

“Like I say, we weren’t at our best but we had that little bit of luck on our side," he added.

“We knew we had to win after the last couple of results and I think the scenes when the goal went in showed what it meant to everyone.”


