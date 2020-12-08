Benno: I'm so motivated by our team

Elliott Bennett says Rovers fine run of form is the only motivation he needs as he continues his recovery from a serious ankle injury.

Bennett, a regular in the team last term, has only appeared for a cameo off the bench on one occasion, in the big win at Derby County.

An ankle injury has halted Bennett's season since that victory at Pride Park but, watching on from the sidelines, the skipper's been left purring at Rovers' energetic displays.

And having a watching brief has only pushed the 31-year-old's recovery on, with the experienced utility man now out of his boot and back on the comeback trail.

“Things are going really well," he told iFollow Rovers when delivering an update on his condition.

“The surgeon’s really happy with how it’s all going and now I’m just excited now to kick on with the rehabilitation.

“Now the boot’s off I feel free, it feels like I’m getting closer to the end.

“The boot became my best friend, but now I’m rid of it the aim is to push on, get back out on the grass and join in with the team as soon as I can.

“I’m not being held back for the sake of it, it’s important to make sure that we’re pushing things when we can," he added.

“I’m feeling stronger every day and although the last six weeks have been hard, I have no doubts that the next six weeks is going to be harder.

“It’s tough being injured, particularly when the team is doing so well.

“I’m so delighted for the team, the gaffer and everyone involved, but when you’re not fit and involved you do miss it.

“It gives me that motivation to keep pushing through the pain to ensure I reap the benefits further down the line."