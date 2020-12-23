Skip to site footer
Ayala and Brereton in contention for outing against the Owls

The boss has also revealed that Lewis Travis has joined in non-contact training

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he's hopeful of having Daniel Ayala and Ben Brereton back available for the Boxing Day battle with Sheffield Wednesday.

FREE 'Dack 23' printing in the Roverstore!

4 Hours ago

Ayala missed out on the squad against Stoke City last time out, with Bradley Johnson filling in for the Spaniard at centre back.

As for Brereton, the 21-year-old attacker hasn't featured since hobbling off against Millwall at the beginning of this month.

But with both players back in training, Mowbray's optimistic that the pair will be available for selection.

And further good news has arrived thanks to Lewis Travis' return to taining after being out since mid-September.

“The plan with Daniel is that he’s going to train tomorrow," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers ahead of the encounter against the Owls.

“He has to get through the sessions, I can’t sit here at the moment and be sure that he’s definitely going to play.

“Ben Brereton’s training today and that’s very important for us as well.

“Lewis Travis is training today, without contact. He’s dripping himself back in now.

“The extra time is important and, as the weeks go by, I’m hopeful that we’ll have a much stronger squad to pick from in January.

“You hope you don’t get a few back and then lose a few at the other end, which can happen and has happened for us."

Elliott Bennett is also back on the grass following an ankle injury and is expected to return towards the end of January.

A stronger squad could also prove beneficial for some of the younger Rovers who have been in and around the first team picture.

“The phone has started ringing about teams taking our young players on loan, but we can’t let them go if we don’t have enough fit players," Mowbray added.

“If we can get some players back fit then it’ll offer a great experience for some players to go and play on loan in League One and League Two."


