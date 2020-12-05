Arma: Rovers feels like home to me

A 90th minute winner is never a bad way to mark a goalscoring milestone, is it?

For Adam Armstrong, the strike against Millwall, which earned a 2-1 victory at Ewood Park, made it 50 and counting in Rovers colours.

It's been quite a rise for the 23-year-old who is now into his third full season at the club as a permanent Rovers player after an impressive half-season switch on loan from Newcastle United back in January 2018.

The best tally he's achieved in a season is the 20 strikes he bagged on loan at Coventry City under Tony Mowbray during the 2015-16 campaign.

And with 15 goals already this term in all competitions, Armstrong's set to smash his best total in a season.

The hitman now has 133 games under his belt for Rovers, and admits he's loved his time at Rovers as he approaches the three-year anniversary of first arriving in East Lancashire.

“It’s been amazing ever since I’ve been here at Rovers," he told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on his time at the club.

“From the very first day here everyone has been so welcoming, from the fans to the staff.

“It’s starting to show on the pitch now and there’s no better feeling as a striker when the goals are going in.

“It feels like home to me, I’m settled down here and the missus is happy as well, which is the main thing!

“I’m enjoying my football, scoring goals and we’re getting three points again.

“I’ve been working hard on and off the pitch to get the goals, so let’s hope there’s plenty more to come."

Armstrong's been part of a Rovers side that have had to dig in to earn valuable points in the last two home games, with narrow triumphs against Barnsley and Millwall being just as vital as the emphatic victories over the likes of Coventry and Derby.

And he's happy enough to play his part in a Rovers side who are currently on a six-game unbeaten run.

“You need to win ugly in some games to get promoted, we knew it wasn’t going to be pretty on the eye," he admitted when reflecting on the last outing against the Lions.

“We dug deep in the end and managed to get the three points. We knew the last two games would be physical but we’ve coped with both Barnsley and Millwall well.

“We’ve been playing nice football this season, but the last couple of games haven’t been us really.

“Anyone can beat anyone in this league, but we’ve got a good run going at the moment, so let’s recover right and keep it going."