Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Arma: Rovers feels like home to me

Adam Armstrong now has a half-century of goals for Rovers, with his 50th for the club turning out to be the late winner against Millwall

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

A 90th minute winner is never a bad way to mark a goalscoring milestone, is it?

For Adam Armstrong, the strike against Millwall, which earned a 2-1 victory at Ewood Park, made it 50 and counting in Rovers colours.

It's been quite a rise for the 23-year-old who is now into his third full season at the club as a permanent Rovers player after an impressive half-season switch on loan from Newcastle United back in January 2018.

The best tally he's achieved in a season is the 20 strikes he bagged on loan at Coventry City under Tony Mowbray during the 2015-16 campaign.

And with 15 goals already this term in all competitions, Armstrong's set to smash his best total in a season.

The hitman now has 133 games under his belt for Rovers, and admits he's loved his time at Rovers as he approaches the three-year anniversary of first arriving in East Lancashire.

“It’s been amazing ever since I’ve been here at Rovers," he told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on his time at the club.

“From the very first day here everyone has been so welcoming, from the fans to the staff.

“It’s starting to show on the pitch now and there’s no better feeling as a striker when the goals are going in.

“It feels like home to me, I’m settled down here and the missus is happy as well, which is the main thing!

“I’m enjoying my football, scoring goals and we’re getting three points again.

“I’ve been working hard on and off the pitch to get the goals, so let’s hope there’s plenty more to come."

Armstrong's been part of a Rovers side that have had to dig in to earn valuable points in the last two home games, with narrow triumphs against Barnsley and Millwall being just as vital as the emphatic victories over the likes of Coventry and Derby.

And he's happy enough to play his part in a Rovers side who are currently on a six-game unbeaten run.

“You need to win ugly in some games to get promoted, we knew it wasn’t going to be pretty on the eye," he admitted when reflecting on the last outing against the Lions.

“We dug deep in the end and managed to get the three points. We knew the last two games would be physical but we’ve coped with both Barnsley and Millwall well.

“We’ve been playing nice football this season, but the last couple of games haven’t been us really.

“Anyone can beat anyone in this league, but we’ve got a good run going at the moment, so let’s recover right and keep it going."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Let's keep the good times coming

4 December 2020

Read full article

Club News

Arma savours "sweet" moment

4 December 2020

In form Adam Armstrong is already on 15 goals for the season in all competitions, with his latest strike bringing up his half century for Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

We'll rest up and be ready to go again

11 November 2020

Adam Armstrong believes a recharging of the batteries will ensure a rested Rovers will come back firing on all cylinders after the international break.

Read full article

Club News

Arma: A vital three points for us

10 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

We've enjoyed our battles with Brentford

Just now

Read full article

Club News

Let's try and keep the run going

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray believes this afternoon's encounter against Brentford will be a great indicator of his side's credentials.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Brentford v Rovers

5 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Brereton injury not as bad as first feared

23 Hours ago

Ben Brereton has been ruled out of the trip to Brentford this weekend, but Scott Wharton and Barry Douglas could return to the matchday squad.

Read full article

View more