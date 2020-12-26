Skip to site footer
An important three points at stake

The boss has been looking ahead to this afternoon's clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Just now

Tony Mowbray believes the week-long break without a game has allowed Rovers to be refreshed and ready to face this afternoon's challenge head on.

Sheffield Wednesday make the short trip across from Yorkshire looking to add to their first win under Tony Pulis, which came against Coventry City a week ago.

The Owls sit four points from safety in the Sky Bet Championship, but Mowbray expects Pulis to pull them clear of danger soon enough.

And whilst Wednesday are scrapping for points, Rovers will also be desperate to return to winning ways after the frustrating defeat to Stoke City last weekend.

“It’s been non-stop really and I feel the rest will have benefitted everybody," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when discussing his re-energised squad.

“It feels like it’s been a long, long time since we’ve had Saturday to Saturday games.

“It’s an important three points at stake and we’ll be trying to pick the right team to see how we go on the day.

“I think we know what to expect.

“Sheffield Wednesday have some very talented players and they’ve spent a fair few quid over the last few years to build their squad and their infrastructure.

“The financial implications in the summer put them at the bottom of the division.

“I think when Tony went in that we all expected him to solidify them and make them hard to beat.

“It seems to me that they’ve come out the wrong side of some really tight games.

“I’m sure he’s scratching his head at times, but he has the players, he has lads like (Barry) Bannan and (Adam) Reach, two very talented individuals," the Rovers chief added.

“Tony will add structure to them and they’ll be very organised, as you’d expect with his sort of teams.

“I’m expecting a very tough game, but it’s one that we can win if we’re really positive and we get the breaks."


