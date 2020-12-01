Skip to site footer
Life's OK for TK

“I feel really settled here and I’ve enjoyed every minute of being at Rovers so far"

5 Hours ago

Thomas Kaminski admits he's loving everything about his new life in East Lancashire following an excellent start to his Rovers career.

The 28-year-old stopper already has five league clean sheets to his name this term and has provided a calm and assured presence as the last line of defence.

It's been a seamless switch to England for the Belgian, who made the summer move to Ewood Park from KAA Gent for an undisclosed fee.

“I’m really pleased, my family like it here and that’s very important for me," he told iFollow Rovers when

“The people at the club have really helped me and I’ve settled in well. I feel really settled here and I’ve enjoyed every minute of being at Rovers so far.

“I’ve enjoyed the hard work and the pressure so hopefully that can continue."

In a whirlwind last few months for Kaminski, his form with Rovers has already earned the call from his country, with the stopper in the last two Belgium squads.

He's rubbed shoulders with a host of stars, including Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Inter Milan frontman Romelu Lukaku.

And having had a taste of training without featuring at senior level, he's hoping a first cap could be just around the corner.

“The international call ups have been a big bonus for me, it’s been really nice to get into the squads," he added.

“I want to continue that way. I know the manager of Belgium - Roberto Martinez - is watching our games because he lives in England and his family is here in England.

“He had his career in England as well, so I think he is watching us.

“I will always work hard to perform as good as I can, but it’s nice to know the international manager is keeping an eye on me.

“I want to show that I am worth the confidence that he has in me.”


