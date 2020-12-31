A year full of progress

Billy Barr's side will end 2020 sitting in the lofty position of second place in Premier League 2 Division 1.

The last result was an emphatic 5-2 win over Derby County, to earn a third win in their last five games and make it six victories from the 11 matches played so far this term.

Barr's boys are just a point off the summit, with Chelsea leading the way at the top of the division.

And reflecting on the season so far and 2020 as a whole, Barr's been delighted by what he's seen from his team.

“I think the lads can be proud of their league position at this point," he admitted.

“I’m a hard man to please, league positions don’t really bother me, it’s about the development of footballers.

“But I feel we can say that everyone has generally improved over the last five months or so in particular, so long may that continue.

“I always worked off the basis of having more possession will give you a better starting point for winning games," Barr added when discussing his side's change of style in 2020-21.

“Last season I think we were in the 30s or the low 40s for possession percentages, but this season has seen us have more of the ball than most teams.

“If the lads look at that closely, it should come as no surprise that our consistency has come from us having more of the ball.

“Without it we’ve learned how to work together, the defenders have had to put their bodies on the line as well at times this season.

“We’ve improved as a group, but hopefully we can now get a few out and playing league football when January comes around."