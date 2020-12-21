Skip to site footer
A new experience for Johnson

It was Bradley Johnson the centre back at Stoke City at the weekend

6 Hours ago

The weekend encounter against Stoke City was the 586th match of Bradley Johnson's senior career.

But his most recent game at the bet365 Stadium proved to be a unique occasion for Johnson, who appeared for the first ever time as a centre back.

Drafted in following a number of injury issues, the 33-year-old lined up alongside Darragh Lenihan in the Rovers backline.

With Scott Wharton, Derrick Williams and Daniel Ayala all out of action, Tony Mowbray was down to the bare bones, with Johnson the man called upon.

And although it was a strange experience, the experienced campaigner felt he slotted in well enough in an unfamiliar role.

“It was different, but I enjoyed playing alongside Darragh and felt I did well on the whole," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“It was the first time I’d ever played at centre back and I enjoyed it, but ultimately it’s only the result that matters.

“If I’m called upon again to play there then I’ll certainly be willing to do it.

“Del came back and has got injured and Daniel picked up an injury on Wednesday night. We’re light at the moment in that position.

“Once the gaffer asked whether I wanted to play there, I am always happy to play wherever for this club.

“I want to play my part and if I have to do it again then that’s what I’ll do.”


