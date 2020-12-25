Skip to site footer
A message from Rovers' CEO, Steve Waggott

CEO Steve Waggott delivers Christmas message to Rovers supporters all over the world

Just now

On behalf of everyone at Blackburn Rovers, can I thank you for your continued support in what has been a very challenging year.

Without doubt it will live long in the memories and unfortunately for mostly the wrong reasons.

Who could possibly have thought that this time last year, as we approached the festive season, the world would be hit by a global pandemic that would completely change society and dramatically turn our personal and professional lives upside down.

Due to the spread of the pandemic, we saw our football industry suspended for 100 days, with Rovers’ away game at Derby County on Sunday March 8th being the last EFL fixture played before the enforced stoppage of the 2019-20 season – in effect you have been unable to watch live football at Ewood for 10 very long months and your voices have been sorely missed by Tony Mowbray and all the players.

Support of many different kinds has been essential throughout these most challenging of times and the club could not have financially survived without the continued support of our Owners, as they continue to make up the shortfall in our budget. With no commercial match and non-matchday revenues being generated for most of 2020, their support has been needed more than ever.

We must also highlight your continued loyal support and the other 2,500 fans who purchased their 2020-21 season tickets in the full knowledge that they may not see any live football at Ewood this season and we are really grateful for this wonderful gesture.

Thanks also goes to those who have continued to purchase club merchandise and matchday iFollow Rovers passes to watch the live streaming of our games – two key areas that brings in much needed income to the club.

On the pitch, Tony Mowbray continues to build an exciting squad playing attacking football, with the first team sitting five points off the top six as we enter the gruelling festive period. With Bradley Dack, Lewis Travis, Ben Brereton, Elliott Bennett, Corry Evans and Joe Rankin-Costello all returning to full fitness over the coming weeks, we are hoping for a strong second half of the season.

Off the pitch, our social responsibility has been nothing short of outstanding thanks to the combined efforts of the club and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust during these most challenging of times. I am proud to be part of an organisation who go the extra mile to fulfil the community role we must play outside of football that has made us a ‘Beacon of Support and Empathy’ during these unprecedented times.

2021 will hopefully be the year that will see the required bounce back in society so that we can, once again, restore the real values in our lives of cherishing our time with families, friends and the wider community and that will see us welcoming you all back at Ewood Park as soon as it is safe to do so.

Can I wish you a peaceful Christmas and a very happy and healthy New Year.

Steve Waggott
CEO


