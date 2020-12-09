A chance to highlight our credentials, says Joe

Joe Rothwell has challenged Rovers to go out and show that they can mix it with the league's best when Tony Mowbray's men take on Bristol City this evening.

Rovers will do battle with a side that are above them in the table for the second successive game later on tonight at Ashton Gate, with the contest against the Robins coming a few days on from the draw at Brentford.

And these are the sort of battles that Rothwell believes will make the difference in Rovers' quest to finish in the play-offs at the very least come the end of the season.

“It’ll be another tough game for us against a side who have started the season really well," he admitted to iFollow Rovers ahead of the game.

“I’m not sure about their last few results, but they’re doing well and they are above us in the table at the moment.

“All we can do is concentrate on ourselves and take confidence in the results that we’ve picked up recently.

“Hopefully that form and confidence will continue tonight."

Following the game against Dean Holden's outfit, Rovers will return home to tackle high-flying Norwich City at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

And Rothwell knows just how important it is to take positive results from now until the end of 2020 in a bid to set up an exciting second half of the campaign.

“We’ve got a tough run now until the end of the year, some big games, but hopefully we can get some results to move ourselves right up there and into the top six, which is where we want to be," he added.

“The last few seasons we’ve come close but haven’t quite managed to get in there.

“Should we get in there soon enough, that will only add to the confidence and belief to the group.”