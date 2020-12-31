2020 in numbers...

Hours remain of day 366 of what has been a rollercoaster 2020.

It's been a year like no other around the world and in football, and we've gone through the last 366 days of Rovers' history to reflect on a 2020 that has provided plenty of highs, a few lows and everything in-between.

Rovers started the year with a defeat at Nottingham Forest and ended it with a loss, so Tony Mowbray's men will be hoping for a better result to see in a new year when we head to Birmingham City on Saturday 2nd January 2021.

Rovers have played 46 games in 2020 in all competitions, with the 24 so far in 2020-21 following on from the 22 we took part in during the second half of last term.

Adam Armstrong has been the man for goals in 2020, with the diminutive frontman finding the net on 27 occasions from his 45 outings.

He's bagged 16 goals from his 23 games so far this season, to add to the 11 strikes from 22 matches in the second part of last season.

Sticking with the hitman, no player has featured more for for the club in 2020 than the 23-year-old.

Armstrong's also been the man who's scored the only hat-trick for Rovers in the year, with his three strikes coming in the 5-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at the beginning of this season.

That victory against the Chairboys was the joint-highest achieved in 2020, with Rovers also destroying Sheffield Wednesday by the same scoreline in January.

The goals that day at Hillsborough came from Lewis Holtby (2), Darragh Lenihan, Sam Gallagher and an own goal from Cameron Dawson.

Rovers have used 36 players in all competitions in 2020, with players of ten nationalities featuring for the club this year.

A total of 24 Englishmen have made up the majority of the players, with other members representing the Republic of Ireland (2), Scotland (2), Germany (2), Northern Ireland (1), Wales (1), Spain (1), Belgium (1), Namibia (1) and Canada (1).

Four goalkeepers (Thomas Kaminski, Aynsley Pears, Christian Walton and Jayson Leutwiler) have been utilised in the club's competitive fixtures in the year.

The goalkeepers used have totalled ten clean sheets in 2020, with Kaminski leading the way with half of them.

The other five have been earned with Walton (4) and Pears (1) in-between the sticks.

With 2021 just around the corner, let's hope for a better year ahead for the world and for Mowbray's men.

Everyone at the club wishes our supporters a very Happy New Year.