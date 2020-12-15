Get 15% off at the Roverstore!

Skip to site footer
You can bag yourself a bargain with Christmas fast approaching, by visiting the Roverstore now!

The official club shop is now offering 15% off everything for the next two days!

That means that from now until the end of Thursday 17th December, any item you select will automatically get a 15% reduction.

 

What are you waiting for? Get yourself, a friend or family member kitted out for the rest of this season and beyond!

Browse the full sale by clicking here, and remember that you can purchase both in-store and online.

There's no need for a code, the offer is applied at the checkout.

A reminder that the club shop at Ewood Park will be open on the following days up until the week before Christmas:

Monday: 10am-4pm
Tuesday: 10am-4pm
Wednesday: 10am-4pm
Thursday: 12pm-7pm
Friday: 10am-4pm
Saturday*: 9am-3pm
Sunday: 11am-3pm

 

Supporters can still shop online, with click and collect still available free of charge.


