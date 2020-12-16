12 Days of Christmas – Day Three

Bradley Johnson completed a hat-trick of hamper deliveries, as he spread some festive cheer to the staff at Age UK Blackburn with Darwen on day three of Rovers’ 12 Days of Christmas.

Rovers players are visiting local worthy causes in the run-up to Christmas to say thank you to our community heroes for everything they have done and continue to do in these challenging circumstances.

Following in the footsteps of Adam Armstrong, who visited Pendle Brook Care Home, and Thomas Kaminski, who visited homeless charity Nightsafe, Johnson stopped off at Age UK to deliver the goodwill gesture and thank the staff for all the incredible work they have done to support older people in Blackburn with Darwen throughout this difficult year.

“We really appreciate the gesture from Blackburn Rovers and it will be a big boost to our staff, who have worked so hard this year,” said Vicky Shepherd, CEO of Age UK’s Blackburn branch.

“The team have worked really hard all year, supporting lots and lots of local people, so to be able to give them a little surprise back will be brilliant.

“We’re really pleased to work in partnership with Blackburn Rovers and particularly with the Community Trust’s Remember the Rovers project, which is really important for people locally.”

Midfielder Johnson added: “Everyone knows just how hard this year has been and places like this stay open throughout and they need all the help they can get, so I’m delighted that I’m here today and that I can help out as much as I can.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I like to give back to the community and places like this do a lot of unseen work, so it’s great to come down here today and hand over the hamper and I’m sure they’ll appreciate it.”