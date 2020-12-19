12 Days of Christmas – Day Six

Joe Rothwell visited local school St Augustine’s to show his support to youngster Ed Townley, who is raising money for homeless charity Nightsafe.

The Rovers midfielder presented a Christmas hamper to Ed, who is using his power wheelchair to dribble a football around the school yard on 12 days in 12 different football shirts to raise money for homeless teenagers throughout Blackburn with Darwen.

Rothwell’s visit was the latest community appearance as part of Rovers’ 12 Days of Christmas initiative.

So far this week, Adam Armstrong has visited Pendle Brook Care Home, Thomas Kaminski has visited Nightsafe, Bradley Johnson has visited Age UK Blackburn with Darwen and Sam Gallagher has visited Blackburn Fire Station, whilst manager Tony Mowbray and club captain Elliott Bennett helped celebrate Rovers fan David Dawson’s 100th birthday with a surprise Zoom call!

Rovers players will be visiting other worthy causes in the run-up to Christmas to say thank you to our community heroes and key workers for everything they have done and continue to do in these difficult times.

Speaking at the Billington high school, Rothwell said: “I’m delighted to be here. The club told me what Ed was doing – his 12 Days of Christmas challenge – and asked me to represent Rovers, which I was proud to do, because it’s part of a great cause.

“The club are always good when it comes to doing things like this, getting us out into the local community to support worthy causes and to give something back, and given the times that we’re in this year, they’ve found a way to contribute with the Christmas hampers, which is brilliant.”

Teacher Stephen Burton said: “We’ve had fantastic support from lots of football clubs and Blackburn Rovers have been absolutely brilliant in the support they’ve given to us.

“Joe has come down to support the children in #MilesforNightsafe, which is an initiative to help raise money for Nightsafe in Blackburn. It’s been a fantastic occasion, which warms the heart and really embraces the Christmas spirit this year.”

To support Ed’s 12 Days of Christmas challenge, which has so far raised over £1,000, please visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eds12daysofchristmas