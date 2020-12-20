Skip to site footer
12 Days of Christmas – Day Seven

John Buckley delivers a Christmas hamper to the fantastic staff at Blackburn Foodbank

1 Hour ago

They’re used to handing out food parcels to others, but this time Blackburn Foodbank were the recipients of one, thanks to Rovers’ 12 Days of Christmas initiative.

Midfielder John Buckley was on hand to deliver a luxury Christmas hamper to the local charity as a goodwill gesture on behalf of the club to thank the Foodbank’s fantastic staff for all their incredible work during this difficult year.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust have worked closely with the Foodbank throughout the pandemic, delivering over 1,700 food boxes to over 4,700 local people who need them.

Since late March, Community Trust staff have taken to the roads of Blackburn with Darwen, delivering on average 100 food packages to feed over 150 adults and over 100 children per week.

Buckley’s visit was the latest in series of player appearances, as the first team squad spread festive cheer throughout the local community.

So far this week, Adam Armstrong has visited Pendle Brook Care Home, Thomas Kaminski has visited Nightsafe, Bradley Johnson has visited Age UK Blackburn with Darwen, Sam Gallagher has visited Blackburn Fire Station and Joe Rothwell has visited St Augustine’s High School, whilst manager Tony Mowbray and club captain Elliott Bennett helped celebrate Rovers fan David Dawson’s 100th birthday with a surprise Zoom call!

Rovers players will be visiting other worthy causes in the run-up to Christmas to say thank you to our community heroes and key workers for everything they have done and continue to do in these challenging circumstances.


