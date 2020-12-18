Skip to site footer
Club News

12 Days of Christmas – Day Five

Tony Mowbray and Elliott Bennett make surprise Zoom call to 100-year-old David Dawson

Just now

Life-long Rovers supporter David Dawson received a surprise video call from manager Tony Mowbray and club captain Elliott Bennett to celebrate his 100th birthday!

David, who has been a Rovers fan since the age of eight, grew up in Blackburn and was a season ticket holder in the Riverside with his beloved late wife, Irene, for the duration of their married life.

The family’s Rovers connection goes back even further, as Irene was raised by her grandad – five times FA Cup winner and England international Jimmy Forest, who made 195 appearances for the club and lifted the famous trophy in 1884, 1885, 1886, 1890 and 1891.

Despite moving to Wales to live with his son a few years ago, David has remained an avid Rovers supporter and has recently been joining his four Rovers-loving grandsons on Zoom so they can watch the games together.

To help celebrate the memorable milestone, David was invited to be the special guest at Rovers’ weekly pre-match Press Conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stoke City, where he was given the opportunity to speak at length to Tony Mowbray and Elliott Bennett, as well as Sky Sports News, ITV Granada Reports and BBC North West Tonight.

The Rovers manager said: “You have to be one of the first people to come to the stadium and we’ll get you in the Directors Box watching the team and maybe you can pop in and meet the players before kick-off and give them a little pep talk.”

Benno added: “I hear it’s a very special birthday for you. We share a very special day, because it’s my birthday as well. Hopefully when we can get fans back down to Ewood we can invite you down and see you down there.”

David said: “That’s fantastic, I’d love to do that. I used to sit in the Directors Box next to the Chairman, Walter Dawson, when I was a boy.

“It’s beyond my wildest dreams, I never imagined anything like this. This is better than a box of chocolates!”


