12 Days of Christmas – Day 12

Over 900 local children were warm and well fed this Christmas Day thanks to Blackburn Rovers’ Food Box Appeal.

The club, in partnership with Sodexo, Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and Blackburn with Darwen Council, raised over £16,000 to help households in need have food on their table this Christmas.

A total of 600 food parcels, packed with all the traditional trimmings, and some festive treats, were prepared at Ewood Park, as the club strives to tackle child hunger in the local area and ensure that families across the Borough could enjoy a substantial two-course Christmas meal.

Rovers duo Barry Douglas and Aynsley Pears arrived at the stadium to lend a helping hand, as the club’s 12 Days of Christmas initiative drew to close.

Over the past fortnight, the first team squad have been spreading festive cheer throughout Blackburn with Darwen, to say thank you to our community heroes and key workers for everything they have done during this difficult year.

Adam Armstrong, Thomas Kaminski, Bradley Johnson, Sam Gallagher, Joe Rothwell, John Buckley, Tyrhys Dolan, Ryan Nyambe, Jacob Davenport and Stewart Downing have delivered Christmas hampers to the following worthy causes, as a goodwill gesture on behalf of the club:

Pendle Brook Care Home

Nightsafe

Age UK Blackburn with Darwen

Blackburn Fire Station

St Augustine’s High School

Blackburn Foodbank

Blackburn Samaritans

Blackburn Police Station

East Lancashire Hospice

Benefit Mankind

Meanwhile, Darragh Lenihan was the special guest at The Olive School’s ‘Big Star Little Star’ end of term virtual assembly, whilst manager Tony Mowbray and club captain Elliott Bennett helped celebrate Rovers supporter David Dawson’s 100th birthday with a surprise video call!

Rovers would like to thank all of our key workers and fantastic frontline staff for their incredible hard work throughout the Coronavirus pandemic and the vital role they have played to serve and care for our community in such challenging circumstances.

To support Rovers’ Christmas community initiative and help fund similar projects beyond the festive period and into the New Year, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brfcchristmasinitiative.