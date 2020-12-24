12 Days of Christmas – Day 11

Stewart Downing presented Benefit Mankind with a luxury food hamper to thank them for everything they have done to support the local community throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Blackburn-based charity provide aid and support to projects across the globe, with the aim of improving lives, alleviating poverty, transforming and empowering local communities, whilst championing humanity, impartiality and independence.

Rovers teamed up with the humanitarian organisation back in April, when they assisted with the delivery of 5,000 face coverings to care homes and hospices across Blackburn with Darwen, on behalf of midfielder Bradley Johnson.

Benefit Mankind also delivered food packs for staff and residents at each of the five East Lancashire locations, as well as warm clothing for the homeless and set up a helpline number for the elderly and vulnerable.

Downing presented the charity with a hamper at the Senior Training Centre as a goodwill gesture on behalf of the club, as part of Rovers’ 12 Days of Christmas initiative.

Over the past two weeks, Rovers players have been spreading festive cheer throughout Blackburn with Darwen, to say thank you to our community heroes for everything they have done and continue to do in these tough times.

Adam Armstrong, Thomas Kaminski, Bradley Johnson, Sam Gallagher, Joe Rothwell, John Buckley, Tyrhys Dolan, Ryan Nyambe and Jacob Davenport have visited a host of local worthy causes, whilst manager Tony Mowbray and captain Elliott Bennett surprised Rovers supporter David Dawson, who was celebrating his 100th birthday, via Zoom.

Dr Abdussamad Mulla, CEO of Benefit Mankind, said: “Firstly, thanks to Blackburn Rovers and Stewart for giving us the hamper, we do appreciate it.

“Benefit Mankind is a local organisation from Blackburn. We work in 12 countries, but at the same time we’ve been doing a lot of work here, supporting families who are struggling with Covid, and also working with Blackburn Rovers on the PPE kits this year.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved and during difficult times, it’s good to see communities coming together.”