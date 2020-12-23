12 Days of Christmas – Day 10

Jacob Davenport became the latest Rovers player to pay tribute to the town’s key workers, as he visited East Lancashire Hospice.

On day 10 of the club’s 12 Days of Christmas initiative, the Rovers midfielder delivered a luxury hamper to the Hospice staff, in recognition of their heroic hard work throughout this difficult year.

Since last Monday, Rovers’ first team squad have been spreading festive cheer throughout Blackburn with Darwen, to say thank you to our community heroes for everything they have done and continue to do in these tough times.

Adam Armstrong, Thomas Kaminski, Bradley Johnson, Sam Gallagher, Joe Rothwell, John Buckley, Tyrhys Dolan and Ryan Nyambe have visited a host of local worthy causes, whilst manager Tony Mowbray and captain Elliott Bennett celebrated Rovers fan David Dawson’s 100th birthday via Zoom.

Davenport said: “It’s great to come here and deliver this hamper, which is just to say a massive thank you for all the help and magnificent things the Hospice have done throughout the year and continue to do.”

The Hospice, which was one of Rovers’ chosen charity partners during the 2018-19 season, provides a range of services and special care for people suffering from life-limiting illnesses throughout Blackburn, Darwen, Accrington and Clitheroe, and has done for over 35 years.

Cat Leech, Community Fundraiser at East Lancashire Hospitals Trust, added: “People who are donating to the Hospice and still showing their support, like Blackburn Rovers and Jacob, are absolutely fantastic. It really lifts our Christmas spirits and it shows that everyone is still coming together and helping the patients at the Hospice.”