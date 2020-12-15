Skip to site footer
12 Days of Christmas - Day Two

Keeper Thomas Kaminski spread some festive cheer to the staff at local charity Nightsafe

2 Hours ago

Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski showed a safe pair of hands, as he delivered a hamper to the amazing staff at local charity Nightsafe, on day two of Rovers’ 12 Days of Christmas.

Rovers players are visiting worthy causes in the run-up to Christmas to say thank you to our community heroes for everything they have done and continue to do in these challenging circumstances.

Nightsafe, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, support homeless and vulnerably housed young people, aged 16-24, in Blackburn with Darwen and the surrounding areas.

Kaminski, who delivered the hamper as a goodwill gesture on behalf of the club, said: “It’s great to be here and to be a part of this initiative.

“I’ve had a warm welcome from the staff and it’s obvious just how much they do for the community in the area.

“I think it’s very important for us as a club to give something back to the community and to ensure the support is offered both ways. These organisations are vital in helping local people and I want to wish everyone at Nightsafe a Happy Christmas.”

Pam Holgate, Nightsafe’s Campaign Coordinator, said: “On behalf of Nightsafe and all our young people, I want to say a massive thank you to Blackburn Rovers for the gorgeous hamper, which we will raffle to our staff.

“Thank you again, we are eternally grateful for your support.”


