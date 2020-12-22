12 Days of Christmas - Day Nine

Ryan Nyambe made a festive salute to Lancashire Constabulary on day nine of Rovers’ 12 Days of Christmas initiative.

The Rovers right-back delivered a luxury Christmas hamper to the fantastic frontline staff at Blackburn Police Station to thank them for all their hard work in the community throughout this unprecedented and challenging calendar year.

Nyambe’s delivery was the latest in a series of player appearances in the run-up to Christmas, as the first team squad spread festive cheer throughout Blackburn with Darwen, to say thank you to our community heroes and key workers for everything they have done and continue to do in these tough times.

The 23-year-old joins team-mates Adam Armstrong, Thomas Kaminski, Bradley Johnson, Sam Gallagher, Joe Rothwell, John Buckley and Tyrhys Dolan, who have all visited other local worthy causes over the past week.

“The Police are always working 24/7 and do a lot of great work, for which we’re extremely grateful, so I’ve come down with a hamper on behalf of Blackburn Rovers and it’s great to give back to the community,” said the Rovers defender.

Inspector Andy Green said: “Ryan has brought us a hamper in appreciation of all the work that the Police have done this year.

"It’s been a very difficult year for everybody, so we really appreciate the football club taking the time to show a gesture and give a little back to everybody who has worked so hard at the Police Station.

“We have great links with Blackburn Rovers, as we do with a lot of our local organisations, so thanks once again, we all really appreciate it.”