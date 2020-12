The countdown to Christmas is in full swing and Sky Bet EFL Rewards are STILL offering Rovers fans the chance to win £1,000 this matchday.

Fancy joining the 13 lucky £1k winners so far this month? HERE’S HOW:

Simply enter your Win-Draw-Win predictions on the app ahead of kick-off

Fans with the highest number of correct entries every round will have a chance to win!

It’s that simple – click here for full T&C’s

Download the app for free and #ShowYourSupport in 2020-2021