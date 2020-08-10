Skip to site footer
Women's FA Cup dates confirmed

Rovers will enter the competition at the Fourth Round stage

Just now

The round dates for the 2020-21 Women's FA Cup have today been announced.

Rovers, along with all the Barclays FAWSL and FA Women's Championship teams, will once again enter the competition at the Fourth Round stage, which is scheduled for Sunday 31 January 2021.

The Blues were defeated by Liverpool in the Fourth Round last season and also reached that stage in 2018-19, then as a National League club, before being knocked out by top flight opposition, West Ham United. 

A total of 376 clubs will particpate in this season's competition, which kicks off with the Extra Preliminary Round on Sunday 6 September. 

The Final is set to be played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 22 May. 

Round dates:

Fourth Round - Sunday 31 January 2021

Fifth Round - Sunday 28 Feburary 2021

Quarter-Finals - Sunday 21 March 2021

Semi-Finals - Sunday 18 April 2021

Final - Saturday 22 May 2021

Rovers' FA Women's Championship campaign kicks off with a trip to Leicester City Women on Sunday 6 September. Sync the fixtures to your calendar here


