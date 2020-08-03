We've taken some positive steps

Adam Armstrong believes it's been a positive 2019-20 campaign on both a personal and club level.

The striker hit 17 goals in all competitions, with his super effort at Cardiff City earning the club's Goal of the Season award.

That wasn't the only prize the 23-year-old picked up either, with his performances earning him the Player of the Year award after an excellent individual campaign.

In his second full season at Ewood Park, Arma feels it's been a productive campaign all round for Rovers, who will hope to improve on their 11th placed finish from 2019-20.

“It's been a really good campaign for me, especially after the campaign I had in 2018-19," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

"I knew that I had to come up with a lot more goals and assists. For the team, it was about finishing higher up in the league, and we've done that.

“It's been a long season and we've done really well, despite missing out on the play-offs.

“To not finish in the top six was tough to take, but it's been a positive year for us and we can look forward to next season now.

“We'll look back on this season as a real positive step."

Despite scoring only three times up to December, Armstrong more than made up for that with a host of stunning strikes in the second half of the term.

Whilst goals against Derby County and Hull City were good, it was his 45-yard lob against Cardiff that saw him earn the Goal of the Season prize.

So what's been the secret to Armstrong smashing his tally from 2018-19 out of the park?

“I worked hard in pre-season and got as fit as I possibly could," he revealed.

"I've done well and hopefully that can continue for the long-term.

“With the goals, I always feel confident that I can score off both feet. I've helped the team get three points in some games and that's all I'm here to do.

“I thought the chances were there for me in my first full season with the club, I just didn't take them. This year I've been taking them a lot more and creating more chances.

“I'm at a good age now where I can kick on and improve."