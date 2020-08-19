We know what we have to do

Tony Mowbray says the work is continuing behind the scenes to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The likes of Richie Smallwood, Danny Graham and Dominic Samuel all departed Ewood Park earlier in the summer, whilst Christian Walton and Tosin Adarabioyo returned to parent clubs Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City respectfully.

Those holes in the squad now need filling, with the boss now pulling out all the stops to replace with quality as Rovers aim to better last term's placing of 11th in the Championship.

“It's a very short pre-season, there's not a lot of time to try and replace in what was and is a transitional period for the club, the end of an era of some senior players who had been on a journey in League One and out of League One with us," he said.

“We'd solidified the team in the division and fell a little bit short last season in our ambitions to make the play-offs, but we now have to really try to progress and move the club forward.

“We have to create space for the next generation, the next heroes of this football club.

“That's where we are at the moment and it's the same for a lot of clubs, with money scarce, it'll be an interesting window for all clubs.

“The conversations I think are around the lack of deals from a lot of clubs, but we're trying to spin some plates at this moment in time," he revealed.

“It's not easy to strengthen the squad in the current climate, but we know that we have positions, priority positions, where we have to strengthen."