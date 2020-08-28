Vale withdraws from Wales squad

Rovers forward Jack Vale has been forced to pull out of the Wales Under-21 squad for their upcoming UEFA EURO 2021 qualifier due to injury.

The 19-year-old had been included in Paul Bodin’s 20-man squad for the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica on Friday September 4th.

However, after picking up a hamstring injury in training last week, which ruled him out of Rovers’ pre-season friendlies against Fleetwood Town and Blackpool, he has now withdrawn from the Wales squad.

Rovers have been dealt a further blow with the news that Joe Grayson is set for a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.