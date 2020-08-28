Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Vale withdraws from Wales squad

The Rovers forward is expected to be out for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury

5 Hours ago

Rovers forward Jack Vale has been forced to pull out of the Wales Under-21 squad for their upcoming UEFA EURO 2021 qualifier due to injury.

The 19-year-old had been included in Paul Bodin’s 20-man squad for the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica on Friday September 4th.

However, after picking up a hamstring injury in training last week, which ruled him out of Rovers’ pre-season friendlies against Fleetwood Town and Blackpool, he has now withdrawn from the Wales squad.

Rovers have been dealt a further blow with the news that Joe Grayson is set for a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.


Advertisement block

Development Squad

Development Squad

Louie to link up with Gibraltar

1 Hour ago

Rovers defender Louie Annesley has been named in the preliminary Gibraltar squad for their upcoming international.

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr buoyed by first friendly

27 August 2020

Billy Barr was encouraged by what he saw, as Rovers Under-23s defeated Accrington Stanley 1-0 in their first pre-season friendly.

Read full article

Development Squad

Gallery: Rovers Under-23s 1-0 Accrington Stanley

27 August 2020

Read full article

Development Squad

Report: Rovers U23s 1-0 Accrington Stanley

26 August 2020

Stefan Mols’ early goal proved the difference, as Rovers Under-23s kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 victory over Accrington Stanley at Brockhall.

Read full article

View more