Vale earns Wales call

Exciting Rovers youngster Jack Vale has been named in the Wales Under-21 squad for their forthcoming UEFA EURO 2021 qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Vale has been included in Paul Bodin’s 20-player squad for the match, which will be played in Zenica on Friday September 4th.

The 19-year-old, who made his Rovers debut in the final home game of the 2019-20 season against Reading, will hope to earn his second cap for his country in the upcoming international.

Vale made his Wales Under-21s debut as an 85th-minute substitute in a 2-1 defeat away to Moldova in October 2019.

The Academy graduate, who has been at the club since the age of 14, missed Saturday’s opening pre-season friendly win away to Fleetwood with a minor knock, but his expected to be fit for next month's qualifier.

Wales sit third in Group 9 with six points from their first four group games, one place and two points above Bosnia and Herzegovina. Belgium, Germany and Moldova make up the group.

The nine group winners and five best runners-up will join hosts Hungary and Slovenia for a new group stage tournament next March, with the four group winners and four runners-up qualifying for next summer’s finals.