Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Mowbray: Job done in the end

“We lost a couple goals but we got through to the next round and that’s all that matters"

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was disappointed with some of his side's sloppy second half play, but was pleased enough to get into the hat for the second round draw after a narrow Carabao Cup victory over Doncaster Rovers.

It was an end-to-end encounter in the second half after Lewis Holtby's expert free kick had put Rovers in command going into the break.

Doncaster improved after the interval and turned the score around thanks to Fejiri Okenabirhie's spot kick and then Madger Gomes' long range effort.

That left Rovers stunned, but Joe Rankin-Costello's first professional goal and Adam Armstrong's late penalty ensured the hosts got themselves through to round two for the third successive season.

And the boss gave an honest assessment when reflecting on the tight encounter against Darren Moore's charges.

“I really didn’t enjoy the first 20 to 25 minutes of the second half, it was not good enough, especially after being in total control in the first half," he told iFollow Rovers.

“I seriously couldn’t remember them having a shot aside from the first minute. We had a lot of possession, a lot of dominance and played the whole of the first half in their half really.

“We scored a wonderful goal from Lewis but we started the second half so sloppy and it was a bit end-to-end.

“We got to grips and got the job done in the end.

"Every game can’t go in a straight line, you’re not going to romp home every game, but I just hope that these sort of displays aren’t going to be the norm for us this season.

“It’s another 90 minutes out of the way for quite a few of the lads which is a positive, I thought our first half intensity was really good but maybe those levels dropped off a little bit in the second half.

“We lost a couple goals but we got through to the next round and that’s all that matters.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Gaffer: We're up for the cup

28 August 2020

Read full article

Club News

Duo likely to miss cup contest

27 August 2020

Tony Mowbray admits that he's unlikely to risk Ryan Nyambe and Sam Gallagher for this weekend's Carabao Cup clash against Doncaster Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

A positive mindset going into Donny cup clash

27 August 2020

Tony Mowbray says there will be no need to shake off any kind of pre-season mentality when the first competitive outing of the campaign comes around on Saturday.

Read full article

Club News

Boss pleased with back-to-back Fylde Coast wins

26 August 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

6 Hours ago

Darragh Lenihan takes the armband for the first competitive game of the 2020-21 campaign against Doncaster Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Watch Rovers v Doncaster Rovers today!

6 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for today's Carabao Cup first round tie against Doncaster Rovers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Digital programme available to download

9 Hours ago

The first digital programme of the new season, for today’s game against Doncaster Rovers, is now available to view and download online.

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer: We're up for the cup

28 August 2020

Read full article

View more