Mowbray: Job done in the end

Tony Mowbray was disappointed with some of his side's sloppy second half play, but was pleased enough to get into the hat for the second round draw after a narrow Carabao Cup victory over Doncaster Rovers.

It was an end-to-end encounter in the second half after Lewis Holtby's expert free kick had put Rovers in command going into the break.

Doncaster improved after the interval and turned the score around thanks to Fejiri Okenabirhie's spot kick and then Madger Gomes' long range effort.

That left Rovers stunned, but Joe Rankin-Costello's first professional goal and Adam Armstrong's late penalty ensured the hosts got themselves through to round two for the third successive season.

And the boss gave an honest assessment when reflecting on the tight encounter against Darren Moore's charges.

“I really didn’t enjoy the first 20 to 25 minutes of the second half, it was not good enough, especially after being in total control in the first half," he told iFollow Rovers.

“I seriously couldn’t remember them having a shot aside from the first minute. We had a lot of possession, a lot of dominance and played the whole of the first half in their half really.

“We scored a wonderful goal from Lewis but we started the second half so sloppy and it was a bit end-to-end.

“We got to grips and got the job done in the end.

"Every game can’t go in a straight line, you’re not going to romp home every game, but I just hope that these sort of displays aren’t going to be the norm for us this season.

“It’s another 90 minutes out of the way for quite a few of the lads which is a positive, I thought our first half intensity was really good but maybe those levels dropped off a little bit in the second half.

“We lost a couple goals but we got through to the next round and that’s all that matters.”