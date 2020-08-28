The numbers game

Rovers have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2020-21 season.

New goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has been handed the number one shirt at Ewood Park following his move from Belgian club KAA Gent earlier this week, whilst fellow summer signing Tyrhys Dolan, who has impressed in pre-season, will wear number 39.

Lewis Holtby, who wore the number 22 shirt last season, will wear number 10 on his back this term – as he did at former clubs Fulham and Schalke – taking over from Danny Graham, who left the club last month.

Youngsters John Buckley, Joe Rankin-Costello and Hayden Carter have also been handed new numbers for the new season, with Buckley moving up from 39 to 21, Rankin-Costello going from 37 to 24 and Carter climbing from 41 to 25.

Fellow Academy graduates Scott Wharton and Andy Fisher, who both spent last season out on loan from Ewood Park, will wear numbers 28 and 33 respectively.

Meanwhile, promising young goalkeeper Jordan Eastham, who signed his first professional contract with the club earlier this summer, has been given a senior squad number for the first time (45).