Team news: Fleetwood Town v Rovers

Two separate sides will play a half each against the Cod Army at Highbury

Just now

Rovers will play two different starting sides for each half for our first pre-season fixture of the campaign against Fleetwood Town.

Andrew Fisher will begin the game in goal, before fellow Academy graduate Jordan Eastham dons the gloves for the second 45 minutes at Highbury.

Ex-Fleetwood man Amari'i Bell, who appeared 137 times for the Cod Army during his two-and-a-half year spell on the Fylde Coast, will start against his old club and feature in the first half.

Bell missed the final chunk of 2019-20 through injury, as did Derrick Williams, who has returned and will play the second half against Joey Barton's League One side.

Fresh from another Sky Bet League Two promotion with Northampton Town, Scott Wharton will begin the first half and play for the first time since his memorable day at Wembley Stadium with the Cobblers.

Sam Gallagher isn't risked after picking up a slight knock during the first week back of pre-season training.

Fleetwood Town: Coleman, A. Trialist, Andrew, Boyes, Holgate, Burns, Evans, Camps, Baggley, Coutts, Madden.

Substitutes: Cairns, Biggins, B. Trialist, Hill, Rydel, C. Trialist, D. Trialist, Saunders, Matete, Morris.

Rovers (first half): Fisher, Nyambe, Lenihan, Wharton, Bell, Davenport, Travis, Buckley, Holtby, Chapman, Brereton.

Rovers (second half): Eastham, Rankin-Costello, Carter, Williams, Bennett, Evans, Johnson, Lyons, Rothwell, Dolan, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Hilton, Grayson, Pike, Brennan.


