Team news: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Darragh Lenihan takes the armband for the first competitive game of the 2020-21 campaign against Doncaster Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

With new capture Thomas Kaminski still in his quarantine period, Andy Fisher dons the gloves against our League One visitors to Ewood Park this afternoon.

Joe Rankin-Costello starts at right back, with Ryan Nyambe only fit enough for a spot on the bench today, whilst Lenihan is partnered by fellow Academy graduate Scott Wharton at the heart of the Rovers backline.

Further forward, Ben Brereton is rewarded for his brace against Blackpool in midweek with a starting berth in a very exciting front three.

Joining Brereton is last season's top scorer Adam Armstrong, whilst there's a rare start for Harry Chapman, who earns a spot in the XI following two encouraging pre-season displays at Fleetwood and Blackpool.

For Doncaster, ex-Rovers coach Darren Moore includes four new signings in his starting XI on his return to Ewood Park.

On loan Josef Bursik makes his Donny debut in goal, whilst fellow loanee Taylor Richards is thrown straight into the team.

Donny's legendary record appearance holder, James Coppinger, appears for the first time in what will be his final season as a professional.

There's no Ben Whiteman, who sits out the game to allow Burnley-born Tom Anderson to take the captaincy.

Kick-off is at 3pm and supporters can track all the action via iFollow Rovers or our social media channels.

Rovers: Fisher, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Wharton, Bell, Travis, Johnson, Holtby, Brereton, Armstrong, Chapman.

Substitutes: Eastham, Nyambe, Williams, Rothwell, Evans, Bennett, Dolan.

Doncaster Rovers: Bursik, John, Anderson (c), Wright, Halliday, Richards, Gomes, Taylor, Lokilo, Okenabirhie, Coppinger.

Substitutes: Jones, Amos, Greaves, Horton, Blyth, Hasani, Williams.